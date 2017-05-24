Popular Anambra DJ & Odenigbo Worker, Raymond Akaolisa Is Dead – See His Last Touching Facebook Post
The Popular Anambra State DJ , Raymond, popularly known as DJ Raw in the Eastern part of the country died on Saturday, May 20, 2017, after battling an undisclosed illness for weeks.
‘For almost two weeks I have been hospitalized from one hospital to the other .all my radio friends/fans .nobody cares to ask or know where I have been all this while.I woke up this morning from the hospital bed and started crying I know you want to know y I’m crying( so if I hadn’t make it until today I will now become a history.)pls check on your friends at all times you never can tell when they are in trouble.’
