Popular Filmmaker Zeb Ejiro, Joins Politics, To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019
Disclosing further, the source said, “ Zeb is going into politics because he wants to make positive change that the people of Isoko nation can see and believe. Isoko nation contributes heavily to the economic development of the country as oil producing community, yet there is nothing to show for it. His slogan is putting the people first before any other thing.”
