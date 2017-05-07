Popular Nollywood actor, Adesanya is dead
Popular Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya, also known as Pastor Ajidara is dead. DAILYPOST reported yesterday that the actor was going through kidney failure. He, however, died in the early hours of Sunday, just days after his colleagues voiced out that he was in need of money for treatment for the kidney failure. The news of […]
