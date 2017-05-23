Popular Nollywood Actor Jim Iyke Serves Kolanut At Nnamdi Kanu’s House (Photos)

The former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim today visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his family at their residence in Abia state.Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke was also present to serve kolanut and refreshments to the August visitor, who will be delivering a lecture tomorrow May 23rd at the immortalisation and institutionalization of Igbo Literary Icon, Hero and African legend, Prof Chinua Achebe at the Institute of African Studies University of Nigeria Nsukka .