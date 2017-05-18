Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya dead

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya is dead. Olaiya reportedly passed on after suffering from a heart attack two months after giving birth in Canada. Her cause of death could be linked to complications that arose from her child birth in March. Her demise is coming barely one week after another popular Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya, […]

Popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya dead

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.