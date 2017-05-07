Popular Yoruba actor, Pastor Ajidara in Critical Condition After Suffering Kidney Failure (Photos)

Veteran Yoruba actor, Adeshina Adesanya popularly known as Pastor Ajidara is critically ill, according to LIB.

He has been diagnosed with kidney failure and has since been hospitalized at unknown hospital in Ogun State where he’s currently receiving treatment and would require millions of naira to survive.

Well meaning Nigerians have been urged to come to the aid of the actor who is in critical condition.



His colleague and popular comic actor, Mr Latin shared photos from his hospital bed with the caption, ‘Thank you kind hearted Nigerians both home and abroad for your prompt response, on the failing health of prince Adesina Adesanya aka pastor Ajidara due to kidney failure, he is gradually responding to treatment and with your supports, he will soon be back on his feet… Here is his wife account because he is still unable to operate his account 1761765273 Adesanya Atinuke T. Skye bank. Thank you very much and God bless us all’.