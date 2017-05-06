Pages Navigation Menu

Popular Yoruba actor, Pastor Ajidara in Critical Condition After Suffering Kidney Failure | Photos

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Adeshina Adesanya popularly known as Pastor Ajidara has been reported to be lying critically ill at a hospital in Ogun state. Veteran Yoruba actor, Adeshina Adesanya popularly known as Pastor Ajidara is critically ill, according to LIB. He has been diagnosed with kidney failure and has since been hospitalized at unknown hospital in Ogun State …

The post Popular Yoruba actor, Pastor Ajidara in Critical Condition After Suffering Kidney Failure | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

