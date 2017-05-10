Porting activities within telecommunications service providers increased 20,190 in March- NCC

Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators report made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos has revealed that a total of 20,190 porting activities were recorded in March this year. The report showed that by the increase, subscribers porting within the networks reached 42,021 from the 21,831 recorded in February. It said…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Porting activities within telecommunications service providers increased 20,190 in March- NCC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

