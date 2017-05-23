Pages Navigation Menu

Porto Manager Nuno Espirito Santo Quits Club After Just One Season

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Football, News, Sports

Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo has left the club by mutual consent after one season in charge.

Nuno was halfway through his contract when he departed one day after his team suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at Moreirense in their last league game of the season.

Porto finished second in the league, six points behind champions and arch-rivals Benfica.

“Porto FC and Nuno Espirito Santo arrived this afternoon at an understanding to rescind the contract of the manager by mutual consent,” a brief club statement read.

Nuno, a former goalkeeper at the club, took over for Jose Peseiro in June.

Porto reached the round-of-16 in this season’s Champions League before being knocked out by eventual finalist Juventus.

