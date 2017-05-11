Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Postgraduate Student Stabbed To Death ‘by lover’ In FUT Minna

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Bolatito Ojuola, a postgraduate student of Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger state, was reportedly stabbed to death by her fiancé following a disagreement at her off-campus residence on Monday. Her fiancé, who sustained injuries during the fight, has recovered and is now in police custody. She was studying science education at the institution. Ojuola …

The post Postgraduate Student Stabbed To Death ‘by lover’ In FUT Minna appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.