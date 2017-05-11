Postgraduate Student Stabbed To Death ‘by lover’ In FUT Minna

Bolatito Ojuola, a postgraduate student of Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger state, was reportedly stabbed to death by her fiancé following a disagreement at her off-campus residence on Monday. Her fiancé, who sustained injuries during the fight, has recovered and is now in police custody. She was studying science education at the institution. Ojuola …

