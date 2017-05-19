Power Discos lose grip over consumers in new reform

Nigeria’s electricity market was further deregulated Friday with a declaration by the regulator empowering power generating companies to sell electricity directly to consumers. The declaration, which has already been signed off by Power, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola seeks to get stranded power around the country into homes and offices of large electricity…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Power Discos lose grip over consumers in new reform appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

