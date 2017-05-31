Power: N1.8bn Stalls Clearance Of Transmission Equipment At Port

By ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The remaining transmission equipment containers at some of the ports in the country are still lying fallow there due to insufficient fund for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to facilitate their release, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

It was gathered that about N1.8 billion is required to free all the remaining containers, including the auction ones.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Seun Olagunju, who spoke to LEADERSHIP said TCN has written a letter to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, seeking approval to source funds from within and outside the budget, including international development partners to facilitate the release.

“The money required is huge. We are talking of about N1.6 billion to N1.8 billion here to clear all, including the auction containers.

“We had an agreement with the port authorities to pay certain amount of money to have those containers released, which lapsed in April, 2016 with not much achieved due to fund constraint.

“The release of some containers last November was a result of some tripartite underground negotiations between government, TCN and the port operators,” the staff explained, adding that the ones released then had been distributed to the areas of need and are the reason for some mini power project TCN has been commissioning around the country of late,” she explained.

Recall that in November, 2016, 77 of the 218 containers, which had been abandoned at the ports since 2014, were released to TCN following series of negotiation between the federal government and TCN on one side, and the port managers.

Speaking on the future of power in the country the Seun said, “A lot of progress is being made regarding power at the moment.

“It is just that it is not something eyes can see physically present at any one location; that is why many are still skeptical about any hope of improved power supply even in the future.

” But the truth is that with all the projects being commissioned now, and the many ongoing projects awaiting commissioning, the power sector is moving in the right direction and the power problem being encountered now will be greatly minimised if not checked completely in the near future. It is a gradual process.

“The grid capacity still remains 6, 000 mega watts (MWs) and we are looking forward to increasing it in no distant time.”

