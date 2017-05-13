“Acting or Coordinating”, Osinbajo is In Charge – THISDAY Newspapers
“Acting or Coordinating”, Osinbajo is In Charge
No one can truly measure the amount of mischief contained in partisan politics. At almost all times, there is a running plot for one to undo the other. That perhaps explains the storm in a tea cup over the choice of word used by President Muhammadu …
Power struggle: How Buhari's letter on Osinbajo was muddled
Osinbajo and the perceived 'Coordinating' mandate
