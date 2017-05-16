Pages Navigation Menu

Power supply increases by 11%

Power supply increases by 11%
Vanguard
Nigeria's electricity supply has risen by 11 per cent in the past one week as Electricity Generation Companies, GENCOs, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN and Electricity Distribution Companies; DISCOs strive to provide adequate power to consumers.
