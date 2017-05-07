PPA chieftain hails Buhari, Red Cross, over release of 82 Chibok Girls

Enugu – A chieftain of Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA), in Enugu state, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, Red Cross and Non-Governmental Agencies for the release of 82 Chibok Girls.

Boko Haram members in 2014 abducted more than 200 secondary school girls of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok, Borno.

Twenty one of the girls were released in October 2016, while President directed the security agencies to continue the search until all of the affected girls were released and re-united with their families.

Ezeemo said in Enugu on Sunday, that the release would help to check the emotional trauma the parents of the released girls might be facing for over three years.

He noted that the release of this “massive number’’ was an indication that the Federal Government and its partners had the capacity to release the remaining girls.

“I am overwhelmed with joy when I heard about the news.

“It is a good development, coming, timely, before emotional trauma sends the parents of these girls to their early graves.

“It is going to bring a lot of emotional and traumatic relief to these families that had anticipated the return of their daughters,’’ he said.

According to him, the release will also give Nigeria commendable respect in the international circle, once more.

Ezeemo, also a leading industrialist, commended the government of Switzerland for its“ special interest in ensuring a fruitful negotiation with the insurgents’’.

“I urge other countries and friends of Nigeria to follow the example of government Switzerland in helping Nigeria, practically, in solving its national challenges.’’

