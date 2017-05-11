Pages Navigation Menu

Prague to host exhibition of blockchain developments and mining hardware

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release

On May 19, the capital of the Czech Republic will host an exhibition of software and hardware for the crypto industry. The event is organized as part of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Prague, the conference dedicated to the development of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Organizer of the event is Smile-Expo. Its team carries out specialized … Continue reading Prague to host exhibition of blockchain developments and mining hardware

The post Prague to host exhibition of blockchain developments and mining hardware appeared first on NEWSBTC.

