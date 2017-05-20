Praiz, Falz, Victoria Kimani & More attend Skales’ Album Listening Party UK Edition | See Photos

Nigerian singer Skales held the UK edition of his “The Never Say Never Guy” album listening party on Thursday and a lot of celebrities were in attendance. The event had Falz, Praiz, Victoria Kimani, Nikita, Poe, Juls, DJ Edu, DJ Neptizzle and a host of others in attendance with DJ Cynthia doing the turn table honors. […]

The post Praiz, Falz, Victoria Kimani & More attend Skales’ Album Listening Party UK Edition | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

