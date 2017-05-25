Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Praiz Talks About the Controversy Surrounding New Single “Folasade” Video in Interview | Watch on BN TV

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Multiple Award winning R&B artist Praiz aka “Mr Rich & Famous” is currently in the UK on a press tour after a brief hiatus. In an exclusive interview with Factory78, he talks about the controversy surrounding new single “Folasade“, the need for Africans to talk openly about depression, Dbanj and Don Jazzy and much more. […]

The post Praiz Talks About the Controversy Surrounding New Single “Folasade” Video in Interview | Watch on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.