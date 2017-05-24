Pravin Gordhan Grilling The Eskom Board Is A Thing Of Beauty [Video]

No, he’s not going away quietly.

In the days that followed the sacking of then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, it was clear that he wasn’t going to put his feet up and watch on as the state looting continued.

Now, in the wake of the latest Eskom / Zupta bombshell (HERE), a Parliamentary oversight committee was given the chance to grill the Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, and the Eskom board, following fake-tear merchant Brian Molefe’s reinstatement as CEO.

Let’s just say Pravin took that chance:

I don’t do emojis, but a few of those fire ones about sums it up.

He wasn’t alone in his general disgust at the handling of the situation. Via Fin24, here’s Zukiswa Rantho, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises:

We are concerned with governance at Eskom. There seems to be a breakdown between the stakeholder and the board. Mr Molefe’s reappointment is seen as illegal by this committee and it will see it this way until proven otherwise. We require Eskom to provide documents by committee members – correspondence that shows the decision to reappoint Mr Molefe. We are not convinced as a committee.

Nice sentiment – now let’s see a few heads roll.

[source:fin24]

