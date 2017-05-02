Pravin Gordhan Hits Out At Zuma During CNN Interview [Video]
One thing is for sure – Pravin Gordhan isn’t going quietly into the night.
Since his sacking at the hands of the Zuptas he’s been very active on the political front, and last week he appeared on Christiane Amanpour’s show to once again speak his mind.
He also backed Cyril Ramaphosa for president (it appears he will be running after THIS speech), and didn’t shy away from some hard-hitting truths.
What a loss this man is to the cause of responsible governance.
[source:enca]
