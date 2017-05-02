Pray for Buhari, ACF tells Nigerians

By Ben Agande, Abuja.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery and not to speculate on what his health conditions are.

In a statement issued in Kaduna Tuesday, the forum called on Nigerians to stop making careless and unnecessary statement on the health status of the president.

The ACF statement was in apparent reaction to a statement by some prominent Nigerians urging the president to take a medical leave to attend to his health.

But in a statement yesterday, the secretary of the ACF, Muhammadu Ibrahim Biu said what Nigerians need to do for the president was to pray for him.

The terse two paragraph statement reads: “we have observed with concern that some individuals are carelessly making unnecessary remarks pertaining to the health of President Muhammadu Buhari. What Nigerians need to do now is to pray for his good health and not to speculate or draw conclusions which will do no one any good. ACF advises Nigerians to please pray for the improvement of Mr. President’s health so that he can serve the Nation with more vigor.

“On the speculated disorder and lack of cohesion between the National Assembly and the Presidency, ACF advises the National Assembly to think of Nigeria above all other considerations”.

Some prominent Nigerians including the former national chairman of the All Progressive Bisi Akande urged the president to take a medical leave to take care of his health.

