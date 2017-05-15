Pray For Good Health Of President Buhari, APC Enjoins Nigerians

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, on Monday urged Nigerians to pray for good health and quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesanya made the call while speaking with journalists in Lagos.

President Buhari, had on Sunday, May 7, travelled to London for a follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

The APC spokesman appealed for more patience by Nigerians and urged them to pray for good health of the President.

“Nigerians, home and abroad should continue to pray for the good health and quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari so that he can complete the rebuilding of a new prosperous Nigeria free of corruption and nepotism,” he said.

Adesanya said the emergence of Mohammadu Buhari as President was the best thing to have happened in Nigeria at that crucial time.

He said that Nigeria was on the verge of collapse when President Buhari took over from the previous administration led by Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

“But for President Buhari’s integrity, Nigeria under former President Goodluck Jonathan was heading and drifting towards anarchy and a failed state.

“Nigeria is better under Buhari, and I can assured that it would be better and stable at the expiration of President Buhari/APC’s presidency.’’

Adesanya also commended the APC for organising a national workshop on external communication for all publicity secretaries of the party in conjunction with the International Republican Institute in Washington DC.

The workshop was held in Abuja last week (NAN)