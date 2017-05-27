Pray for Nigeria at Ramadan, NOA advises Muslims

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and to pray for the peace, unity and development of the country.

The Director-General, NOA, Garba Abari made this known in statement signed by Mr Paul Odenyi, Head Press Unit, in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, Ramadan is a period of sober reflection, self-sacrifice and forgiveness to strengthen our relationship with our Creator.

Abari said that all citizens should continue to pray for progress and unity among Nigerians in the interest of national development.

He urged the Ummah to always imbibe the virtues of good neighbourliness and charity which Ramadan stands for as reflected in the holy book and Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad.

“Ramadan season is a period for self-sacrifice and strengthening of relationship with our Creator, so we must ask for forgiveness and also help the needy in the society,” Abari said.

He also called on privileged members of society to endeavour to assist the needy and also be their brothers’ keeper at all times.

