Pray for Nigeria, Okowa Urges Christians

Delta State Governor, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians across the country to pray for the country and those in authority, saying “it is God’s express instruction through which our land and country could be healed”.

He gave this advice at the weekend in Lagos at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Powerlink Chapel, Lekki, Lagos, at the child dedication service of former Delta State House of Assembly member, Honourable Ross Uredi.

Governor Okowa was accompanied to the church service by the Minority Leader, Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Leo Ogor; Delta State PDP Chairman, Chief Barr Kingsley Esiso; Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Friday Osanebi; and other top government functionaries.

The governor said Christians must not fail to take advantage of the commandments of God, if they desire a quick end to the many ills plaguing the nation, stressing that “Let us remember that whenever we pray, the prayer is incomplete if we do not pray for the country and its leaders as we are instructed by God. Nigeria today is going through the wilderness experience”,

“This is a time, therefore, for everybody that is a believer to heed the call to pray for our country because God has assured us that when we humble ourselves and seek His face and turn from our wicked ways, He will hear, and forgive our sins and heal our land. Therefore, Christians have a duty to pray for Nigeria and her leaders. And as you pray, God will heal our land and our country”, he added

Earlier in his message, the Resident Minister, Pastor Akpofure Egra, admonished the congregation to obey God’s words and commandments so as to enjoy the blessings associated with them. He took his text from Deut. 28 verses 1-8.

The post Pray for Nigeria, Okowa Urges Christians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

