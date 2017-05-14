Pray for President Buhari, Bagudu tells clerics

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged clerics to offer special prayers for good health for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the call at the launch of an appeal fund ahead of the Muslim Ramadan fast by the Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa’ikamatu Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Birnin Kebbi.

The governor also urged clerics to sustain prayers for peace, unity and economic advancement of the country.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Mu’azu Dakingari, on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi said the governor donated N5 million, a Coaster Bus and Hilux Van to the group.

The governor, who also attended the foundation of the Tijjaniya Islamiyya Mosque and school in Jega Local Government Area of the state, reaffirmed his resolve to uplift religious education and pledged financial support to religious groups.

The leader of the Tijjaniya movement, Khalifah Ahmadu Tijjani, performed the foundation laying for the Mosque and school.

