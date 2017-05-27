Sudbury faith: ‘Our Father’ is a remarkable prayer – The Sudbury Star
|
The Sudbury Star
|
Sudbury faith: 'Our Father' is a remarkable prayer
The Sudbury Star
"Our Father" … these are the opening words to one of the most important revolutions in history. We know this revolution as the Lord's Prayer. This prayer, taught to us by Jesus himself, is one of the fundaments of Christianity. Many of us know it by …
Prayer Does Not Inconvenience God. He Invites Us to Pray! Dare to Draw Near.
Supernatural provision
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!