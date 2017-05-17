Pages Navigation Menu

Violation of Procurement Act: Reps summon Fashola, Adeosun, Ali, others – Vanguard

Violation of Procurement Act: Reps summon Fashola, Adeosun, Ali, others
Vanguard
ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement, yesterday, summoned Minister of Power, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Ahmad Ali (retd), and others over …
Pre-shipment inspection: FG paid $163m without appropriationDaily Trust
Reps, CBN query NNPC over N25bn, $29m export supervision fundBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

