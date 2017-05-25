Pages Navigation Menu

Pregnant Teenager reportedly barred from High School Graduation

Despite public outcry and growing pressure from national arbitration groups, a small Christian school Heritage Academy in West Maryland is sticking to their guns on barring a pregnant senior from walking at her graduation next week. According to The Washington Post, the student Maddi Runkles was cited by the school as having broken their rules on engagement […]

