Pregnant! Toolz & Tunde Demuren are Expecting their First Child
Happy news all around today. Toolz Oniru Demuren has announced that she and her husband Tunde Demuren are expecting. The couple who tied the knot in 2016 are presently celebrating with Tunde’s best friend Banky Wellington and today is the perfect day to debut their blessed bump. Congrats!
