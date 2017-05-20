Premier League: Chelsea players sing Davido’s ‘If’ in training ahead of coronation [WATCH] – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Premier League: Chelsea players sing Davido's 'If' in training ahead of coronation [WATCH]
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea's right-back, Ola Aina and midfielder, Nathaniel Chalobah, were caught on camera singing to Davido's hit song, 'If', in training as they prepare to lift the Premier League trophy on Sunday. The squad was generally in joyful mood, as they …
