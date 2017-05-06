Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Premier League Cordial Wenger and Mourinho in salvage mode – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Premier League Cordial Wenger and Mourinho in salvage mode
Pulse Nigeria
There has been a telling absence of mind games between Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and his Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho ahead of Sunday's encounter between the teams. Published: 16:18 , Refreshed: 18:01; Pulse News Agency …
Jose Mourinho includes Matthew Olosunde and Demetri Mitchell as he plans to field a weakened team at ArsenalMirror.co.uk
Manchester United squad vs Arsenal revealedManchester Evening News
Brian Kerr: The once unmissable Arsenal and United rivalry is now irrelevantIrish Independent
Telegraph.co.uk –Metro –Evening Standard –Birmingham Mail
all 1,007 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.