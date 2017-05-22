Premier League: NFF, CAF congratulate Victor Moses for winning title – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Premier League: NFF, CAF congratulate Victor Moses for winning title
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), have congratulated Victor Moses for winning the Premier League title with Chelsea. Moses, who spent the last three years on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City and West …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!