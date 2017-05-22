Everton aim to complete transfers as ‘quickly as possible’ – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Everton aim to complete transfers as 'quickly as possible'
Daily Mail
Everton will be looking to complete their transfer business as early as possible this summer as Ronald Koeman admits he is under pressure to improve their Premier League performance. Koeman lead the Toffees to a seventh-placed finish in England's top …
