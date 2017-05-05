PREMIERE: Yung L – Cheers

Choc Boi Nation – an imprint under Chocolate City Music proudly presents “CHEERS” by Yung L. It is his debut single since he recently signed to CBN. “Cheers” is built on a light hearted and simple Caribbean inspired groove which is built upon with simple horns and intermittent kicks. It is laid back and easy […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com.

