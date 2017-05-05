Premium Pension Announces & Rewards Winners of its #Reward4DHustle2 Social Media Campaign
#Reward4DHustle2 was the second edition of Premium Pension’s social media campaign to reward young professionals for hard work. This is in line with the company’s commitment to being Nigeria’s most youth friendly pension brand. Participants took a picture at work and posted it on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag, #Reward4dHustle2. In the caption, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!