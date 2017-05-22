Premium pension pays retirement benefits to tune of N119bn – Vanguard
Vanguard
Premium pension pays retirement benefits to tune of N119bn
Vanguard
Premium Pension Limited has paid retirement benefits to the tune of about N119 billion since inception, the company has said. Accordingly, the company now manages about 738,736 Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) and 46, 941 retirees while having …
