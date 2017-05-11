Preparing security/collateral for bank loan (6): Stocks and Shares – Vanguard
|
Preparing security/collateral for bank loan (6): Stocks and Shares
Vanguard
LAST week we addressed the pledge of goods and other non-real estate property as security for bank loans for your business. We noted that such properties as precious ornaments, cars, machinery etc with appropriate value can be deposited with the bank …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!