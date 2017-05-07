Presidency Confirms Release of 82 Chibok Girls

The Presidency on Saturday confirmed the release of about 82 abducted Chibok schoolgirls after three years of captivity. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the release of the girls in a statement he posted online on Saturday in Abuja. The presidential spokesman stated that the President was […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

