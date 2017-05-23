Presidency explains how Nigeria is getting out of recession

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, says in an encouraging indication of a steady slow progressive pace, the Nigerian economy is emerging out of recession. Laolu Akande, his Senior Special Assistant on media, said the 2017 Q1 GDP figures released on Tuesday depict an overall picture showing the economy is exiting recession. He noted that growth has […]

