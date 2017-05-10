Presidency lauds Senate for commencing screening of 27 electoral commissioners

Sen. Ita Enang, Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), has commended the Senate for commencing the screening of 27 electoral commissioners.

Enang gave the commendation on Wednesday in Abuja in an interview with newsmen.

He said the screening was thorough; he described the exercise as “indication of the dedication of the National Assembly to its duties.’’

He also commended the nominees for responding appropriately to the questions posed to them by the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I am very impressed at the response of the nominees and the quality of the nominees.

“The Senate is working very well and it has given its commitment that it will be working for two or three days to ensure all nominees were screened,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the senate committee on INEC has screened six out of the 27 nominees, while the screening of the remaining nominees will continue on Thursday.

NAN recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated Feb. 27, forwarded the names of 27 REC to the Senate for confirmation.

The confirmation of the commissioners was however stood down for two weeks following unanimous decision by the senators, who raised concerns over executive’s disregard of National Assembly resolutions.

