Presidency Publishes Names Of 82 Freed Chibok Girls (Full List)

The presidency has released the names of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls newly freed from Boko Haram extremists on Saturday.

The list was published on Sunday evening after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the young women before announcing he was leaving for London immediately for medical checkups as fears over his health continue.

Here is the full list as released by the presidency below:

Kwatah Simon

2. Grace Dauda

3. Jummai Paul

4. Tabita Pogo

5. Yanke Shetima

6. Jummai Miutah

7. Juliana Yakubu

8. Mary Yakubu

9. Rulh Kolo

10. Mairama Yahaya

11. Racheal Nkeke

12. Fibi Haruna

13. Asabe Manu

14. Eslher Usman

15. Filo Dauda

16. Awa Ababa

17. Lydia Joshua

18. Na Oni Bitrus

19. Marlha James

20. Palmata Musa

21. Aisha Ezekiel

22. Mwada Baba

23. Hannatu Ishaku

24. Mwa Daniel

25. Rifkafu Soliman

26. Maryamu Yakubu

27. Rebecca Joseph

28. Ladi Audu

29. Amina Pagu

30. Sarah Nkeki

31. Esther Joshua

32. Saraya Yanga

33. Ruth Amos

34. Hauwa Musa

35. Hauwa Ishaya

36. Glory Aji

37. Mary Ali

38. Rahilla Bitrus

39. Luggwa Mutah

40. Lataba Maman

41. Lydia Habila

42. Deborah Peter

43. Naomi Yaga

44. Kwajigu Haman

45. Lugguwa Samuel

46.Maryamu Lawan

47.Tabita Hellapa

48. Ruth Ishaku

49. Maryamu Musa

50. Magaret Yama

51. Kauna Lalai

52. Solomi Tacitus

53. Naomi Yahona

54.Maimuna Usman

55.Grace Paul

56.Hauwa Ntakai

57.Yana Joshua

58. Comfort Bulus

59. Ramatu Yaga

60. Rhoda Peter

61. Naomi luka

62. Naomi Adamu

63. Iyatu Habila

64. Victoria wullgam

65. Ladi Ibrahim

66. Christiana Ali

67. Hanatu Stephen

68. Patina Fagbi

69. Martha James Bello

70. Tabita Silas

71. Yana Bukar

72. Abigail Bukar

73. Hadiza Yakubu

4. Naomi Zakariya

75. Maryamu wavi

76. Amina Bilama

77. Asabe Lawan

78. Mary Dauda

79. Maryamu Bilama

80. Naomi Filiman

81. Saratu Ayuba

82. Awa Yirma.

Following the weekend release, 113 Chibok schoolgirls remain missing.

Meanwhile, five Boko Haram commanders were released in exchange for the 82 girls’ freedom, a Nigerian government official said Sunday.

Neither the federal government nor Boko Haram, which has links to the Islamic State group, gave details about the swap.

