Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency reacts to media freedom plunge – New Era

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Era

Presidency reacts to media freedom plunge
New Era
Press secretary in the presidency, Albertus Aochamub, has hit back at claims that government was to blame for Namibia's slump in global press freedom rankings, after the country dropped from 17th in the world to 24th. Namibia remains top of the press …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.