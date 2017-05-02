Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency sacks minister of energy

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The minister of Energy,Thierno Sall has been sacked by the President of Senegal Macky Sall on Tuesday, this was released in a statement by the office of  the president, but there was no reason given for the sudden move. Thierno Sall, an aeronautical engineer by training who is not related to the president but is …

The post Presidency sacks minister of energy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.