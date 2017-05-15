Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency, Senate face contempt of court over new minister from Kogi

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

InDICATIOn that the Presidency and Senate may be charged for contempt of court emerged over the weekend over the nomination and confirmation of Professor Stephen Ocheni as the new minister-designate from Kogi State by the two arms of government. President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded the name of Ocheni to the Senate for confirmation so that […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.