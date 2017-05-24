Presidency: Why Buhari will win again

President Muhammadu Buhari is delivering on his electoral promises and will have no problem being re-elected by Nigerians if he desires so, Malam Shehu Garba, the Senior Special Assistant to the on Media and Publicity said on Tuesday. He spoke at a press briefing with State House reporters held to mark the second anniversary of the Buhari administration. Also present at the briefing were Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity and the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

