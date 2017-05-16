Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency’ll get passed 2017 budget ‘any moment from now’ – Senate

Posted on May 16, 2017

The Senate, on Tuesday, said the 2017 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly will be transmitted to the Presidency for assent latest by Wednesday. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, on Tuesday, said the National Assembly delayed transmission of the bill as the document was still undergoing legislative processes after it […]

