President Buhari absent at FEC Meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari is absent at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which is ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. PUNCH reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the meeting which started at about 11AM. The President has now missed the last four weekly FEC meeting. The meeting of April 19, 2017 didn’t hold […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!