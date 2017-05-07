President Buhari approves N35 billion for Amnesty Programme

N35 billion has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme to enable it fulfill its mandate. The President approved N20 billion for the Programme in the 2016 budget, President Buhari has now raised the budget to N55 billion with a recent release of N30 billion. There is also a planned release …

The post President Buhari approves N35 billion for Amnesty Programme appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

