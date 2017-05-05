President Buhari Attends Juma’at Prayer | WATCH
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, attended Juma’at Prayers at the State House mosque as rumours concerning his health continue to swirl. Buhari had been absent in the last four Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings, one of which was cancelled due to the Easter Holidays. In the video, the president is seen having a chat with […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!