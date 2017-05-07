President Buhari Confirms 82 Chibok Girls Were Released in Exchange For Boko Haram Detainees
President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the latest release of 82 Chibok girls today by Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram.
According to a statement released by his special adviser (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu the girls regained their freedom after “lengthy negotiations” with the dreaded militant group, adding that some of the group’s detained suspects were released in exchange for the
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!